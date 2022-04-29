Think Ford's Stock IMPLOSION Is The ONLY Bad News? Now, A Good Number Of 2.7 Bronco Engines Are FAILING!

Well, even though Ford rolled the Lightning this week some dark clouds have appeared.



1st, the stock that was 'THE' pick has imploded since hitting a high of 25.



And now it seems like more than just one or two random failures are occurring with the Bronco 2.7 engines.



Ford has acknowledged by saying they will cover under warranty but this cannot make their Jeep competitors anything but ecstatic .



Have you or any of your friends had any problems with their Bronco's?



If so, post here...









