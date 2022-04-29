Think Gas Prices CAN'T Get WORSE In California? NOW, These NUMBSKULLS Are Going To RAISE The State Gas Tax!

The increase goes against Newsom’s January promise to motorists that he would suspend any tax increases given that the state pays the highest amount in the nation, both in taxes and per gallon. Currently, the average price to fill up is $5.69, according to AAA .



“It is clear now that the Legislature will not act in time to provide that immediate, limited relief, but we look forward to working with lawmakers on the Governor’s proposal for direct payments to Californians wrestling with rising prices,” Newsom’s press office said in a statement.



“The sooner we can move this package through the legislative process, the sooner we can deliver needed relief to Californians," the office added.



BATTLE RAGES OVER NEWSOM’S FIX FOR 51-CENT GAS TAX



The legislature has nixed several attempts to push through a Republican bill to suspend the entire gas tax for eight months. Democrats cite concern over lost revenue, but the state currently has a $46 billion budget surplus , which could increase by $23 billion after income taxes are tallied.





The Governor once again has failed to exercise leadership to stop the gas tax increase as promised - another empty commitment. pic.twitter.com/LHHRUByAzv — Assemblyman Vince Fong (@AsmVinceFong) April 26, 2022



Read Article