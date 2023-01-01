Think High Gas Prices Are OVER For 2023? GasBuddy Says Get Ready For $7 Gallon Gas! Will They Stop At NOTHING To FORCE People Into EVs?

Brace for a spike in US gas prices next year due to refinery disruptions and amid renewed energy demand from China as the Asian nation reopens its economy, according to GasBuddy.



"2023 is not going to be a cakewalk for motorists. It could be expensive," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at the firm, which tracks fuel costs, in its 2023 fuel outlook.



The national average price of gas at the pump could top around $4 a gallon in most major US cities as early as May next year, De Haan said, from $3.18 on Friday. Cities in the West Coast state of California, such as San Francisco and Los Angeles, could see gas prices approach nearly $7 a gallon in the summer of 2023, according to GasBuddy.



We say 100% they don't care HOW much pain they inflict on the poor, less fortunate and middle class. They're going to go down with the ship trying to FORCE us all into EVs.



But Auto Spies predicts it will fail in the end short term. Ten years from today when the tech changes and charging infrastructure is finally decent? Sure, THEN we will see a higher transition to EVs. But NOT in the next few years. For now it will just chug along...





