Think It Is Hard To Find A Good Mechanic? Buy An EV To See How Bad It Really Is

One of the early arguments for electric vehicles was that they wouldn't need as much maintenance. In practice however, EVs have been subject to quality issues and recalls too, while their repairs have sometimes been stalled by a lack of parts. Some time soon, EV owners may also find themselves struggling just to find a qualified mechanic—but the evidence leaves it unclear when the problem could arise, or how bad it might be. As of 2019, there were over 655,000 Americans employed in automotive service according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data cited by Automoblog. Only about 229,000 of them are reported to be certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence, or ASE, and of those, only around 3,100 are certified to service EVs. That's just 1.4 percent.



