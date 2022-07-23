Think The Cleaner Emissions Coming From Your Car Has HELPED The Climate? You May Not Want To Read This!

Scientists have found a great paradox in nature – clean air is enhancing global warming, while pollution keeps our planet cool.



A team of international researchers determined current pollution rates are 30 percent lower than in 2000, but warming from carbon dioxide emissions have increased by up to 50 percent.

Pollution particles, like sulfate or nitrate, are known for reflective properties and are typically found in exhaust.



The results sparked the idea of putting pollution particles back into the atmosphere, which in turn would reflect solar radiation back to space and ultimately limit or reverse human-causing climate change.



