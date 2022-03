iSeeCars has analyzed 1.2 million vehicle listings from February to March and listed which vehicles currently have the highest dealer price markups.



The Ford Bronco came in at #8 on the list at 20.8% above MSRP. On average, new cars are listed for 9.9% above MSRP.



Which puts it in EIGHTH place of most marked up.



Are you surprised it's that far down the list?