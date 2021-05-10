Think The TESLA Autonomous Option Price Is Nuts? Wait Until You See RIVIAN'S!

From the Rivian SEC SEC S-1 filing...

“We assume the LTR opportunity from software to be $15,500. This is comprised of autonomous driving capabilities of $10,000, and a monthly subscription plan for infotainment, connectivity, diagnostics, and other services valued at $5,500, based on publicly disclosed industry benchmarks.”

So 10k PLUS a subscription of $550 PER MONTH?

Are we reading this right?

And their delivery fee will be $1700?

Chime in with your opinions. Have they gone too high?


