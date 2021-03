The sky is usually ruled by fighter aircraft such as the F-16, F-22, or F-35 of the United States and its allies. In other parts of the world, Russian planes such as the MiG-35 and the MiG-29 Fulcrum are the dominant forces. It may not be a 5th-gen fighter jet, but it would take a skillful pilot and technological advancements to take down a MiG-29 in the skies. On the ground, however, a drunk captain and Volkswagen Touran was all that was needed to significantly damage one.



No matter what mistakes you've made recently, they probably don't compare to this Ukrainian captain who rammed a MiG-29 fighter with his Volkswagen Touran while drunk.https://t.co/GCQn5dHBwehttps://t.co/VJ2OeQfumn pic.twitter.com/XwszW5FNWD — Rob Lee (@RALee85) March 12, 2021



Read Article