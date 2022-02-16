Thinking Of A Ford Lightning And Were Hoping For A LEASE Option? The Residual Values Just Leaked And Seem VERY Low To Us. How About To YOU?

Scoring a deal on a 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning has proven to be a difficult endeavor thus far, with a few select dealers slapping big markups on the all-electric pickup, much to the ire of the automaker. On top of that, the Lightning isn’t eligible for X-Plan pricing, while those that lease one won’t be receiving the $7,500 federal tax credit either. That is, unless they utilize the Ford Options Plan, which is a type of balloon financing that provides lower monthly payments than a purchase, yet also requires a larger one-time payment at the end of the loan term. Now, residual values for the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning have been uncovered by Cars Direct, but they apply only toward those leased via the Options Plan.



The Lightning’s Options Plan pricing hasn’t been released yet, but these higher residual values could make the EV pickup a better value, though we’ll have to wait to compare those figures and lease deals to determine which is the best. The fact that customers who go with the Options Plan are eligible for the federal tax credit gives them a big advantage, however, so long as they have the tax liabilities needed to claim that credit. This is possible because the Options Plan puts the vehicle in a buyer’s name, unlike a lease.



F-150 Lightning Pro residual values start out at 55 percent for 36-month terms, based on 10,500 miles per year. Moving up to the XLT trim nets consumers a 53 percent residual value, with the Lariat coming in at 50 percent and the Platinum landing at 48 percent. Surprisingly, these values are higher than the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which has residual values ranging from 45 percent up to 47 percent, depending on trim.



Full article at the link....





Read Article