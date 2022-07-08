Thinking Of BUYING Or WAITING For A Hyundai IONIQ 5? You MAY Be Waiting A LOT LONGER!

Agent001 submitted on 8/7/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:52:33 PM

Views : 544 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: | SOURCE: www.kedglobal.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Hyundai Motor Co. is highly likely to suffer a further production delay for its all-electric crossover IONIQ 5 after South Korean industry sources said on Wednesday that Infineon Technologies recently scrapped two months' output of its flawed automotive chips.

The chip supply disruption will put the brake on Hyundai's plan to accelerate production in the second half of this year.

Hyundai is looking for alternative options to secure automotive chips from other semiconductor companies, including Switzerland-based STMicroelectronics, to prevent production disruptions to IONIQ 5.

Full article at the link...


Read Article


Thinking Of BUYING Or WAITING For A Hyundai IONIQ 5? You MAY Be Waiting A LOT LONGER!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)