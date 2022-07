Well, a day after we do the article on the Blazer being made in Mexico the Democrats bring this to the floor...



If you buy an EV made in Mexico FORGET getting the full $7500 tax write-off!



And check this out...They're calling it the 'INFLATION REDUCTION ACT'!



How on EARTH will THIS plan REDUCE inflation???



And how much will this effect potential sales of EV's like the upcoming Blazer and current Ford Mach-E?







BREAKING: Senate Democratic Climate & Energy deal includes up to $7,500 consumer tax credit for lower/ middle income individuals to buy new clean vehicles, and $4,000 credit for individuals to buy used-clean vehicles.



Made in Mexico vehicles don't qualify for full $7,500.



1/3 pic.twitter.com/tAbJ8oGoxc — Sawyer Merritt ???? (@SawyerMerritt) July 28, 2022