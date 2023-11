The new, third-generation Porsche Panamera is the company’s most luxurious, tech-heavy and expensive saloon yet.



Prices will start at £79,500 for V6-engined models and rise to £141,400 for the topend V8 plug-in hybrid, with the line-up going on sale in the UK early in 2024.



The new Panamera’s eight-cylinder engine is a heavily updated version of the V8 already in use in outgoing Panameras, with only the cylinder block remaining the same, according to Porsche.





