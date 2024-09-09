Third Generation 2025 Audi Q3 Nabbed Roaming The Streets

The new third-generation Audi Q3 has been spotted testing almost undisguised, and with very little camouflage in the way, we can see the premium compact SUV has borrowed some styling details from both the new Audi Q5 – which has just been unveiled – and all-electric Audi Q6 e-tron.

We expect the new Q3 will be unveiled in early 2025, ready for a showdown with upmarket family-car rivals such as the BMW X1, Mercedes GLA, Alfa Romeo Tonale and, our Small Premium SUV of the Year for 2024, the MINI Countryman.