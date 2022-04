Heading into the new year GM stock was riding around 65 and everyone was touting how brilliant they were to announce the whole company was going electric.



But fast forward to today and you'll see the stock has taken, as they say in Boston, a WICKED haircut.



Just under 43 when we last looked today.



So tell us Spies, WHY is it tanking SO badly and do you thing there is more despair to come?



And is this the beginning of the end for Mary, Mary, quite contrary?