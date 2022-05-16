This CAN'T Be Good! Toyota bZ4X EV “May Slow Down” In Temperatures Below Freezing, And MAY NOT WORK AT ALL In Certain Temps!!!

Agent001 submitted on 5/16/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:25:09 PM
How on earth do you compete with Elon when you have YEARS to catch up and even now have these issues?NEWS: Toyota updated the press release & It now states the bZ4X EV “may slow down” in temperatures below freezing, and that it may not work at all in temperatures below -15°C or -4°F.The bz4x has up to 252 miles of range & takes 1 hour to charge 0-80%. https://t.co/jTlAD48jDJ— Sawyer Merritt ???? (@SawyerMerritt) May 15, 2022
