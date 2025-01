Pixel deprivation anxiety sufferers, your Lyft is here. Continental used CES 2025 to debut its latest technology, a screen projection device that displays information directly on a side window.

Although unveiled in concept form, Continental says the technology would be useful for identifying rideshares, displaying an EV's charge level, or even showing off your favorite sports logos - perfect if you want to turn your Kia K4 daily driver into a pace car clone.