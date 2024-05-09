This Can't Be Good: Ford Patents In Car Ads System

Your eyes are not deceiving you. Ford really has a patent for a system that’s designed to funnel advertisements either to your car’s infotainment screen or to its speakers. As first reported by Ford Authority, everything happens automatically, and depending on the driver’s or passenger’s reaction, the system may decide to play more or fewer ads.
 
The patent, which was filed at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in February 2023 but published at the end of last month, describes in detail how the ad-funneling system works, and it’s not pretty.


