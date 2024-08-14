This Can't End Well - US Lawmakers Want To Regulate EV Battery Content To Avoid Fires

Federal and state lawmakers in the United States are considering lithium ion battery regulations to prevent fires. 
 
Fire safety concerns have become a highly-discussed topic since an electric Mercedes-Benz caught fire in South Korea, sparking the South Korean government to consider electric vehicle (EV) battery policies. Fire safety in electric mobility products has also been discussed in the United States. 
 
According to Auto News, US federal lawmakers are working on two companion bills to ensure lithium ion batteries are safe for all-electric mobility devices, including e-bikes. Both bills are now with the Senate.
 


Agent009