This Could Be the Future Of Supercharging

Tesla’s futuristic diner with drive-in theater and Supercharger station is finally becoming a reality, and we get a look at what could look like thanks to renders based on the construction plans.



This project has been in the work for a long time.



In 2018, Elon Musk said that Tesla plans to open an “old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in Los Angeles.” It was yet another, “Is he joking?” kind of Elon Musk idea, but he apparently wasn’t kidding.



A few months later, Tesla actually applied for building permits for “a restaurant and Supercharger station” at a location in Santa Monica. However, the project has since stalled, apparently due to local regulations. Nevertheless, Tesla still moved forward with a Supercharger at the location, but it had to move the diner project to Hollywood earlier this year.



