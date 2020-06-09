This Dude COULDN'T Wait For A Tesla CyberTruck. So He Built His OWN And Beat Elon To the Party. But There's A CATCH!

Filed under: Men who have way too much time on their hands and we're jealous.



A Bosnian fan of both Ford trucks and Elon Musk's Tesla could not just sit on his hands waiting for the electric carmaker to release its “Cybertruck,” expected to be released in late 2021. Instead, he came up with his own version of the futuristic vehicle.



It took eight months for IT specialists and engineers at Igor Krezic's Stark Solutions company to disassemble a rugged Ford Raptor F-150 into its smallest parts and then transform it into petrol-powered vehicle that resembles a Cybertruck.







The first drive through the streets of the southern town of Mostar drew a lot of attention, Mario Coric, the company manager, told Reuters.



"Everybody was watching and half of them thought we made a tank, because people don't know what the Cybertruck is. One girl even stopped and asked if this is the place where they are producing Tesla Cybertruck," Coric said on Sept. 4.



Though it may not look identical to Cybertruck's functional prototype, the pickup captures its spirit.



"The owner wanted us to combine two opposite sides -- Ford and Cyber -- because he is a fan of both Tesla and Ford, so we merged two souls into one," he said.



There was no immediate comment from Tesla and Ford.



Coric said Stark Solutions is now trying to register the pickup to be able to drive it on roads but they were encountering problems because sharp vehicle edges like those seen on the Cybertruck are banned in Bosnia.







