This Is NOT In EAST BERLIN. It's LA! LAPD Officers Told To Collect Social Media Data On EVERY Civilian They STOP, Arrest Or NOT!

An internal police chief memo shows employees were directed to use ‘field interview cards’ which would then be reviewed

Copies of the “field interview cards” that police complete when they question civilians reveal that LAPD officers are instructed to record a civilian’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media accounts, alongside basic biographical information. An internal memo further shows that the police chief, Michel Moore, told employees that it was critical to collect the data for use in “investigations, arrests, and prosecutions”, and warned that supervisors would review cards to ensure they were complete.

Nothing to see here Spies, right?


