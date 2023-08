We all know there have been some REALLY sad BMW designs lately and when we saw the XM (who names a vehicle after a subscription radio network?) we thought it could NOT get any WORSE.



Well, we were wrong.



Check out this Renegade Design XM. Enough to make a grown man cry.



Renegade Design Gives BMW XM More Menacing Looks



If you fancy what you see you will need to act fast as they will only be making 10 in total.



Read more: https://t.co/GjjQbDAIZQ pic.twitter.com/8j0IRHHJXU — Zero2Turbo (@Zero2Turbo) August 4, 2023