This Is The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee You Are Supposed To See TOMORROW

It’s astonishing to believe that the current WK2 Jeep Grand Cherokee dates way back to 2010; the handsome SUV has aged surprisingly well, with strong sales keeping it relevant in today’s SUV-dominated climate. Yet, the time has finally come for a thorough, ground-up redesign.



Most 2021 Grand Cherokee (we initially thought it would launch as a 2022MY, but today, Jeep confirmed it’ll be a 2021MY) test mules have worn heavy camouflage, making it hard to decipher the design. However, thanks to newer spy photos but (far) more importantly, information provided by our sources, we can confidently claim that our illustrations are an accurate depiction of the real car that will be revealed tomorrow, January 7.



