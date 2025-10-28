This Is Why Automakers Chose Screens Over Buttons

Once upon a time, 'minimalist' meant elegance through restraint. The E39 BMW 5 Series, a 1990s Audi A8, even a Saab 900 - they had clarity. Every switch had purpose, every dial felt like it belonged. You could operate them in the dark, half-asleep, wearing gloves. They were designed for drivers.
 
Nowadays, 'minimalist' means 'we deleted everything and gave you a touchscreen.' Press releases gush about clean design language and digital ecosystems while you stab at digital sliders just to change the temperature. The steering wheel looks like a spaceship. The center console glows like a Las Vegas billboard. And the marketing pitch? 'We've simplified your experience.' Except they haven't. They've just outsourced it.


