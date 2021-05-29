This Russian Is Crying CROCODILE TEARS After LOSING His Rolls-Royce To Italian Customs!

Agent001 submitted on 5/29/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:09:37 PM
Italy’s Customs and Monopolies Agency has confiscated a Rolls-Royce Phantom that was destined for a company in Rome.?According to the agency, the car was imported from Russia but was found to be equipped with a customized interior with crocodile skin on the seats, armrests and door panels. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Agenzia Dogane e Monopoli (@adm_gov) Full article at the linkRead Article
