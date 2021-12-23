This TESLA Is LIT! But NOT In A Good Way!

Jaala, an idyllic and ice-covered village in south Finland's Kymenlaakso region with just a few thousand people, witnessed a bizarre incident as the owner of a 2013 Tesla Model S set his car up for an explosion.





"When I bought that Tesla, the first 1,500 km were nice. It was an excellent car. Then the error codes hit. So I ordered the tow truck to take my car to the service station. For almost a month the car was at the dealer's workshop and I finally got a call that they cannot do anything for my car. The only option is to change the whole battery cell," the owner says with his white Tesla in the background.



"It would cost me at least 20,000 Euros."



"So, I told them I am coming to pick up my car. And now I am going to explode the whole car away because apparently there was no guarantee or anything," he reasons.



Smart logic if you ask us...











