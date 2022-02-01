This WON'T Be HAPPY NEW YEAR News To Tesla's Competition. Elon Delivers RECORD Number Of Vehicles In Latest Numbers

If the competition weren't shaking in their boots before, they just got a New Year's reminder of how much momentum they are losing.



????????????????: in Q4 Tesla delivered a record number of 308,600 vehicles, which is a record of near unprecedented magnitude:



??+27.9% quarter-over-quarter growth,

??+167% annualized,

??+71% YoY growth.



Q4 financials are going to be truly epic, with record revenue & profits. pic.twitter.com/oW6mCmvqKJ — Tesla Facts (@truth_tesla) January 2, 2022



Kudos to @TroyTeslike for the fantastic estimate of 299k Tesla Q4 deliveries this quarter - while median Wall Street expectations were 267k!



Troy's Patreon is a must-read for Tesla investors - it's a role model of how to do data-driven estimates:https://t.co/dQ0538rDMk https://t.co/SlVQt1pnsJ — Tesla Facts (@truth_tesla) January 2, 2022



