This WON'T Be HAPPY NEW YEAR News To Tesla's Competition. Elon Delivers RECORD Number Of Vehicles In Latest Numbers

Agent001 submitted on 1/2/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:24:20 PM
Views : 158 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com
If the competition weren't shaking in their boots before, they just got a New Year's reminder of how much momentum they are losing.????????????????: in Q4 Tesla delivered a record number of 308,600 vehicles, which is a record of near unprecedented magnitude:??+27.9% quarter-over-quarter growth,??+167% annualized,??+71% YoY growth.Q4 financials are going to be truly epic, with record revenue & profits. pic.twitter.com/oW6mCmvqKJ— Tesla Facts (@truth_tesla) January 2, 2022 Kudos to @TroyTeslike for the fantastic estimate of 299k Tesla Q4 deliveries this quarter - while median Wall Street expectations were 267k!Troy's Patreon is a must-read for Tesla investors - it's a role model of how to do data-driven estimates:https://t.co/dQ0538rDMk https://t.co/SlVQt1pnsJ— Tesla Facts (@truth_tesla) January 2, 2022
