This WON'T Be HAPPY NEW YEAR News To Tesla's Competition. Elon Delivers RECORD Number Of Vehicles In Latest Numbers

Agent001 submitted on 1/2/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:24:20 PM

Views : 158 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

If the competition weren't shaking in their boots before, they just got a New Year's reminder of how much momentum they are losing.






This WON'T Be HAPPY NEW YEAR News To Tesla's Competition. Elon Delivers RECORD Number Of Vehicles In Latest Numbers

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)