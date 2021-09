While General Motors is working with battery supplier LG even more closely than before to find a fix for the Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV spontaneous combustion issue, cars are still going up in flames. The most recent that we know of is a 2019 Bolt that caught fire in a garage in Cherokee County, Georgia, and if firefighters didn’t show up on the scene as quickly as they did, it would have spread to another vehicle and the garage itself.



