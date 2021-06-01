Those LITTLE BASTARDS! Ferdinand Piech Commissioned Porsche 550one Concept Never Revealed To The Public

Agent001 submitted on 1/6/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:18:08 PM
The Porsche Little Bastard 550one, Designed by Walter De Silva, Peter Wauda, Christian Felske, Romi Rost.
Project wanted by Prof Dr Ing Ferdinand Piech and never revealed to the public. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walter De Silva Official (@walter_desilva)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
