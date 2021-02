Half-doors have officially come to the new Jeep Wrangler JL. The half-door option was recently added to the Jeep configurator, meaning the symbolic and useful half-door feature is finally a factory option for the newest Wrangler, the JL generation. Once upon a time—say, when the two-generations-ago TJ Wrangler was on sale in the 1990s and early 2000s—half doors were standard on the Wrangler, with so-called full doors and their framed roll-up windows, were optional.



