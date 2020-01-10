Thought The BMW M4 Face Couldn't Get ANY Worse? Oh My, How WRONG You Would Be!

Agent001 submitted on 10/1/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:29:45 PM
I remember the auto industry going wild when the Bangle BMW 7-Series with the 'unique' butt debuted.
It seems like BMW likes polarizing designs. Well, it's happening again with the buck tooth grill on the 4-Series model line.I'd love to tell you that we and the internet are warming up to it but that wouldn't be truthful.That said, I never like the 7 butt but I ended up owning three of them over the years.But times have changed and I can't see being a buyer of a 4 even an M Version.But if you think the face couldn't get worse, check out this render straight outta Munich. It AIN'T pretty.Give us your opinion... View this post on Instagram Future M4 CSL/GTS Render??What do you think? ——————————————————————— ? #bmw #bmwm2 #m2 #m3 #m4cs #m2cs #bmwdeutschland #m2competition #mpower #bmwm #bmwgram #bmwlife #bmwm2competition #bmwm4 #mpower_official #bmwlove #bmwrepost #bmwm2c #bmwmpower #mpower #instacars #carsoftheday #bmwm3 #bmwm4cs #carinsta #bmwrepost #carinstagram #carlifestyle A post shared by Go¨cki |????????|M4Cab|????|X3M (@goeckii) on Sep 25, 2020 at 12:48pm PDT
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
front is as horrible as ever but you gotta love the spoiler that makes it look like a grocery cart. — trmckin (View Profile)
Posted on 10/1/2020 11:54:39 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
And that diffuser looks a bit OTT... like they are trying to make the most bizarre version of a BMW.— valhallakey (View Profile)
Posted on 10/2/2020 1:19:00 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
