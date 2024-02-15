Thousands Of Porsche, Bentley, Audi Cars Seized In US Over Slave Labor Use

The VW Group finds itself in hot water as thousands of luxury Porsche, Bentley, and Audi models have been impounded at U.S. ports, according to a new report. This action comes after the revelation that a Chinese component used in these vehicles breaches anti-forced labor laws.



Unnamed individuals with knowledge of the matter told the Financial Times that the VW Group was unaware of the origin of the part, as it comes from an indirect supplier deep within its supply chain. The issue only came to light after the supplier alerted the group, prompting a delay in the delivery of vehicles until as late as the end of March while the part is replaced.









