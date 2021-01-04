Threat Of Being Cancelled Looms Over GM As Black-Owned Media Companies Line Up Against Them

General Motors CEO Mary Barra plans to meet with leaders of Black-owned media companies this week after the group took out a full-page ad in the Detroit Free Press on Sunday accusing Barra of ignoring multiple meeting requests, the automaker said. Even with the meeting scheduled, the group ran a nearly identical ad in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

The group had a preliminary meeting with GM's chief marketing officer, Deborah Wahl, on Monday ahead of the meeting with Barra, which is scheduled for Thursday, GM said.



