Three Cylinder Engines Are Storming The US Market

 The automotive landscape in the United States is shifting gears, and it’s not just about the cars themselves—it’s what’s under the hood. Recent data unveils an interesting trend: the ascendancy of three-cylinder engines, while the reign of the six- and eight-cylinder powerhouses is facing a slowdown.

 
Prior to 2019, the share of new car sales in the U.S. for vehicles with three-cylinder engines was essentially zero. However, the penetration of three-pots has increased every quarter since Q1 2019, climbing to 5.6% at the end of Q2 2023 and approaching 6.2% through part of Q3. According to the associate director for loyalty solutions and industry analysis at S&P Global Mobility, Tom Libby, this is because of rising demand for ‘subcompact-plus’ utility vehicles like the Buick Encore GX, Ford Bronco Sport, and Chevrolet Trailblazer.
 


