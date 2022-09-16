Three Dead After Gladiator Falls Off Trail During Jeep Tour

Two vacationers and a tour guide are dead after the 2022 Jeep Gladiator they were traveling in fell nearly 250 feet from a popular off-road trail near Imogene Pass in Colorado.

Montrose Press reports the incident occurred Monday on Ouray County Road 361 (also known as Camp Bird Road), en route from Yankee Boy Basin to Ouray. The location is a short distance from off-roading destination Imogene Pass, from which one of the Jeep's passengers had reportedly snapped a photo before the crash.



