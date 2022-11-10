Three Florida Teens Steal Maserati And Lead Police On Fatal High Speed Chase

Three teens in Florida allegedly stole a 2016 Maserati on October 2, 2022. Less than 10 minutes later it would lay upside down in a heap of metal. One of the three teens died on the scene while the other two were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office helicopter caught the entire incident on video from above. According to the police, around 3:20 a.m. that same morning, they’d been called out to the area in response to a vehicle burglary in progress. Patrol deputies along with a K9 Unit responded but so did the department’s flight unit. Not long after ground units took one subject into custody regarding that call, the flight unit spotted three unrelated individuals attempting to break into other vehicles.







