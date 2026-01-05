Three Quarters Of Car Thefts In The UK Go Unsolved

Enough is enough – that is the response to new data from the House of Commons Library which reveals that three-quarters of car theft cases go unsolved in England and Wales.

Commissioned by the Liberal Democrats, the findings show that of the almost 122,000 cases of car theft reported in England and Wales between April 2024 and March 2025, as many as 92,958 resulted in a suspect failing to be identified.

Furthermore, just over two per cent of cases (2,831) resulted in a suspect being charged or summonsed, with the remainder either left unsolved due to problems such as insufficient evidence or an incomplete investigation.