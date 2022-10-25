Three Row 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Caught Testing In The Wild

Almost two years ago, Toyota filed a trademark for the Grand Highlander name with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office), and now, our spy photographers nabbed a longer version of the Highlander testing in the open.



Spied in a premiere, in Michigan, this prototype looks like a bigger variant of the popular crossover. As a result, it ticks the ‘Grand’ box, so in all likelihood, we are looking at the three-row Highlander.



Set to take on the likes of the Volkswagen Atlas, Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade, and other big crossovers, the Toyota Grand Highlander is currently wrapped in thick camo. Nonetheless, even so, it is clear that it has more inches between the axles than the normal Highlander, as well as a longer rear overhang, and bigger three-quarter panels, and windows.



