A tank-like SUV capable of sprinting to 60 mph (97 kph) as fast as a supercar makes no practical sense, yet it exists, and we can't help but love it.

When he established the now-legendary company, we're sure that John Hennessey didn't think about turning three-row luxury SUVs into supercar slayers.

After all, the Venom 650R, the car that put Hennessey on the map, was based on the first-gen Dodge Viper GTS, which was anything but an SUV.