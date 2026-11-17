As you know, the FAA ground stop grounded flights across the country on Friday, the 13th.



Tara Harding and two of her employees found themselves stranded at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, more than 1,500 miles from home in Bismarck, North Dakota.



Harding, a nurse practitioner who owns Simply You Wellness (with locations in Bismarck and Fargo), had been in North Carolina for training with employees Maressia Cowger and Alisha Maier. They had been at the airport for only about 30 minutes when the FAA ordered the nationwide stop after detecting inconsistencies in radar data and communications. The disruption, later linked to maintenance work on aging copper lines being upgraded to fiber by contractor L3Harris, affected roughly 20,000 flights and became the longest nationwide ground stop since September 11, 2001. Thousands more flights were delayed or canceled in the following days.



The trio’s Delta flights were delayed and rebooked multiple times before being canceled. Rental cars were unavailable within a four-hour radius. Greyhound buses and Amtrak trains were sold out. Uber offered no practical options for the long-distance trip. After more than an hour of fruitless searching, Harding called her husband. He passed along a suggestion from his mother: just buy a car.



They contacted a local Ford dealership, which agreed to stay open. After a short Uber ride from the airport, they arrived around 7:45 p.m., completed the paperwork (no money down), and left less than two hours later in a new $48,000 Ford Bronco. Harding later described the moment as an adrenaline rush, recalling a three-way call with her husband and the dealer while everyone wondered if it was really happening.



The women then drove nonstop for 27 hours across roughly 1,500–1,600 miles and nine states, rotating driving and sleeping duties and stopping only for gas and drive-through food. They arrived home late Saturday night. Harding said the priority was getting her employees safely home to their families and being ready for patients on Monday. The three bonded during the trip, and Harding decided to keep the Bronco—naming it Charlotte in one account—because of the story attached to it. Her husband also drove it and endorsed keeping it.



The episode highlights both the fragility of modern travel infrastructure and the resourcefulness some travelers showed when conventional options vanished. While most people waited out the delays or found other workarounds, this group treated the crisis as a solvable logistics problem and accepted the financial and physical cost of a cross-country drive.



What did you think of their strategy?









JUST IN: Three women stranded by the FAA ground stop bought a $48,000 Ford Bronco & drove 27 hours home to North Dakota. https://t.co/OjL9uH27m3 — Polymarket (@Polymarket) November 17, 2026



