Three Years Later Kia Thefts Remain Rampant - Why Can't Social Media Giants Stop The Posting Of How To Videos?

We've known for a while that unpatched Kias and Hyundais are no longer safe when parked outside, and now law enforcement in Calexico, California, has come up with an announcement that we've recently seen in many other regions.

The Kia Boys are still out there, and what's worse, the Calexico Police Department says, the how-to videos posted online fuel this notorious trend that encourages teenagers to steal Kias and Hyundais.



The trend emerged three years ago when a video highlighting a vulnerability in certain Kia and Hyundai models went viral on TikTok. While the social network took down the clip, it was rapidly reposted all over the web.