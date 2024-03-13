Throwback: 1970's Bricklin SV1 Hits The Auction Block For Under $10,000

When thinking about vintage sports cars with gullwing doors, the Bricklin SV-1 - a rare, underappreciated, and mostly forgotten sports coupe built from 1974 until late 1975 - is certainly not the first thing that comes to mind. Though it was a financial failure for its creators and ended up being called one of the worst cars ever sold in North America, the Bricklin SV-1 is as controversial as it is fascinating and still has a small but eager fan base. The Bricklin SV-1 example you see here was built in 1975 and is an original survivor with just 8,000 miles (approx. 12,800 km) on the odometer. This unit is said to have had just one owner until last year, and it might very well be one of the best surviving SV-1s.



Read Article