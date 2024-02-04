Tick, Tick, Tick....GM EV Sales DOWN 20% YoY.

General Motors (GM) has experienced a significant decline in EV sales, with a 20% decrease year-over-year. This downturn comes amidst an industry-wide push towards electric mobility, making it a noteworthy development. Several factors could be contributing to this decrease in GM's EV sales. The competitive landscape of the EV market has intensified, with more automakers introducing their own electric models, potentially drawing consumers away from GM. Additionally, the broader economic context, including potential shifts in consumer spending habits and preferences, may be impacting GM's sales performance. It remains to be seen how GM will respond to this challenge and whether it can regain its footing in the rapidly evolving EV market.











NEWS: GM sold 16,425 EVs in the U.S. in Q1, down -20% YoY.



Deliveries:

• Bolt: 7,040

• Lyriq: 5,800

• Hummer EV: 1,668

• Silverado EV: 1,061

• Blazer EV: 600

• BrightDrop: 256 pic.twitter.com/7Gi8b1g9EU — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) April 2, 2024



