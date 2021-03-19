Tiger Woods Tested: Genesis GV80 Designated As An IIHS Top Safety Pick+

The 2021 Genesis GV80 has been designated as a Top Safety Pick+ for 2021 by the U.S. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). Joining the GV80 as a Top Safety Pick+ are the 2021 G70 and G90.

Genesis has equipped the GV80 with a plethora of driver assistance and safety technologies, including Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, 10 standard airbags (including a center-side airbag), Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, and an all-new platform that includes passenger compartment protection and reinforcement using advanced high strength steel.