TikTok Challenge Gone Wild - Atlanta Thieves Targeting Hyundai/Kias Steal More Than All Other Vehicles Combined

Atlanta Police Department (APD) Captain Ralph Woolfolk confirmed this week that 60 percent of all auto thefts in the Georgia city are of Kia and Hyundai vehicles, since viral videos on social media showed the public how easy it is to steal the vehicles.

During a recent public safety meeting, representatives from the APD disclosed that there have been 937 reported cases of auto theft from the start of the year as of March 25th. This marks a significant increase of approximately 45% compared to the same period in 2022. Shockingly, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that thefts involving Kia and Hyundai vehicles have surged by a staggering 830%.