TikTok Propels Kia/Hyundai To Account For Over 42% Of All Car Thefts

The Kia Challenge that went viral a couple of days ago barely shows signs of slowing down, as almost every Kia and Hyundai on the road still poses an increased risk of becoming a theft target these days.

The latest statistics provided by the Council of Criminal Justice paint a horrible picture in Austin. Not only is the number of car thefts shocking but Kias and Hyundais are still thieves' favorite targets.

According to the data, thieves steal approximately 500 cars every month in Austin, with the number sometimes going even higher. The spike is partially caused by vulnerable Kias and Hyundais, as the Kia Boys can start their engines with nothing but a USB cable.

The method that went viral on social media involves a thief breaking the window of a Kia or Hyundai lacking an immobilizer. They rip off the steering wheel column and expose the ignition, with a USB cable used to start the engine. The process can take approximately 25 seconds or even lower, depending on how skilled the Kia Boy is – online groups have turned this into a challenge, as teens stealing cars for Internet views challenge each other to drive away faster.