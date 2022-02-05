Time For Mercedes To Run And Hide? Audi And Porsche Have BOTH Decided To Join Formula 1

Volkswagen's premium brands Audi and Porsche have decided to join Formula One, Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess said on Monday.

There has been speculation for several months that the two brands were in negotiation over partnerships to enter the highest class of international motor racing.

Diess, speaking on YouTube, said that Porsche's preparations were a little more concrete.

The German carmaker, which has not previously been involved with Formula One but has worked with Red Bull in the world rally championship, did not announce how it planned on entering the sport. read more



