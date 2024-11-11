Time To Tell The Truth: What Is Holding You Back From Buying An EV?

During a recent inter-office debate, one of our editors made a controversial statement in the office. "There's nothing a gas-powered car can do that an EV can't," he said. Now, the truth is that we all love cars very much, whether they're powered by gas or electricity. Any person who says that EVs are boring hasn't driven an excellent modern example. The Tesla Model S Plaid, for example, can do 0-60 mph in less than two seconds. I dare you to do that, climb out, and call it boring. On the flip side, we're willing to admit that EVs are lacking in certain departments. No matter what synthetic sound an automaker comes up with, it will never be able to match the howling flat-plane crank V8 in a Ferrari 458, or the 4.0-liter flat-six in a Porsche 911 GT3. It's not just the exotics either. The Mustang GT's V8 sounds sublime, and even the Honda Civic Type R's turbocharged four-cylinder is raucous enough to enjoy.



