Time to TOAST and ROAST: Reveal Your BEST AND WORST Celebrity Car Commercials Over The Years

In the fast-paced world of advertising, car commercials have long relied on celebrity star power to rev up sales. From sleek sedans gliding through futuristic landscapes to rugged trucks conquering off-road adventures, these spots often feature A-listers who lend their charisma—or sometimes, their awkwardness—to the brand. But not all celebrity endorsements hit the accelerator smoothly. Some become cultural touchstones, while others crash and burn, leaving viewers cringing or fast-forwarding. Today, we're diving into this glossy realm and inviting you, our savvy readers, to name and shame your most loved and loathed car ads featuring famous faces. Share your picks in the comments below, and don't forget to drop those YouTube links so all the spies can enjoy the spectacle!



Let's kick things off with a few iconic examples to get your engines running. Who could forget Matthew McConaughey's brooding, philosophical monologues for Lincoln? Starting in 2014, his "Alright, alright, alright" vibe turned mundane drives into existential journeys, making the luxury brand feel mysteriously cool. Fans praised it for its atmospheric storytelling, blending McConaughey's Texas drawl with stunning cinematography. On the flip side, there's the infamous 2013 Opel ad with Claudia Schiffer and a robotic arm—critics slammed it as bizarre and out of touch, with Schiffer's supermodel allure failing to mask the ad's clunky execution. Or take Arnold Schwarzenegger's 2014 Bud Light crossover with a donkey; wait, no, that's beer—but his BMW i3 electric car spots from 2022 Zeus persona had mixed reviews, some loving the humor, others finding it over-the-top cheesy.

What makes a celebrity car commercial soar? Often, it's authenticity. Take Ryan Reynolds' cheeky Hyundai ads, where his Deadpool-esque wit pokes fun at the industry itself, like the 2020 spot mocking overused tropes. It resonated because Reynolds felt genuine, not just a hired gun.



Conversely, hated ones frequently suffer from forced pairings or tone-deaf messaging. Remember Kendall Jenner's 2017 Pepsi ad? Okay, that's not cars, but similar vibes hit the 2021 Cadillac spot with Timothée Chalamet as Edward Scissorhands' son—divisive, with some calling it a clever homage and others a lazy nostalgia grab.



Then there's the Super Bowl spectacles, where car brands drop millions for 30 seconds of fame. Tom Brady's 2021 Jeep ad, post-Super Bowl win, aimed for inspiration but landed flat for some, accused of being preachy amid the pandemic. In contrast, Will Ferrell's 2021 GM electric vehicle push, rallying Norway against America's EV lag, was hailed for its absurdity and timeliness.



But enough from us—the real fun is in your stories! What's your all-time favorite celebrity car commercial? Is it Samuel L. Jackson's commanding Capital One spots reimagined for Audi, or perhaps Beyoncé's fierce Pepsi tie-ins that screamed empowerment (even if soda-adjacent)? And the ones you despise? That awkward Justin Bieber Dodge ad from 2011, where he awkwardly touted the Charger's features? Or Lindsay Lohan's ill-fated eHarmony parody for... wait, cars? No, but her 2008 Fornarina spots were car-related disasters.



We want the good, the bad, and the hilariously ugly. Name the celeb, the car brand, and why it revved you up or made you hit the brakes. Bonus points for context: Was it the script, the celeb's delivery, or that earworm jingle? And crucially, paste those YouTube links in the comments. Whether it's a vintage gem or a fresh flop, sharing lets us all dissect them together. Who knows, your pick might spark a debate or uncover a hidden classic. So, gear up, readers—let's turn this into a communal roast and toast. Your turn: What's your most liked and most hated? Links below, and may the best (or worst) ad win!



Here's a few samples to wet your appetites and inspire your responses! And ONE, just for comedic fun!























