To No One's Surprise The Biden Administration Continues To Target Tesla Any Way It Can

Tesla continues to be in the crosshairs of government investigations as the automaker has revealed the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) is looking into them.

In a 10-K SEC filing, Tesla has a section dedicated to “Certain Investigations and Other Matters.” In it, the company revealed they have “received requests from the DOJ for documents related to Tesla’s Autopilot and FSD [Full-Self Driving] features.”

Tesla didn’t go into specifics, but said “To our knowledge, no government agency in any ongoing investigation has concluded that any wrongdoing occurred.” However, they noted “should the government decide to pursue an enforcement action, there exists the possibility of a material adverse impact on our business, results of operation, prospects, cash flows and financial position.”